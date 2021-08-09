First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,101. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

