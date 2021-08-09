Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $213.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.47.

Shares of FIVN opened at $201.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,313 shares of company stock worth $22,870,686. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

