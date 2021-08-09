Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 180.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

