Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLDM opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $4,443,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at about $3,684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 673,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 477,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.