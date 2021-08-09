Fluity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $60.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00137820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.59 or 0.99886669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00771852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,930,776 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

