Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.98 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

PDYPY opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

