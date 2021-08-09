Flywire (FLYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

