Foresight Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FOREU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Foresight Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FOREU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Foresight Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Foresight Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Foresight Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOREU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,005,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,747,000.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

