Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Fossil Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.
NASDAQ FOSL opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
