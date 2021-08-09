Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of FELE stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $935,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

