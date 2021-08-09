Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 5.3%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. 5,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,196,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 228.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 628,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

