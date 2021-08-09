Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.63.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

