Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

LON:FRAS opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.63.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.