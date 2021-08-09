Frontier Investment Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Frontier Investment Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:FICVU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. Frontier Investment Corp Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:FICVU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Frontier Investment Corp Units Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

