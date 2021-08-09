fuboTV (FUBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. fuboTV has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FUBO opened at $26.21 on Monday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

