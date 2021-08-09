Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.47. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.500-$12.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

