Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of 421.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

