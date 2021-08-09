Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

YMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.