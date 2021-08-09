Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $544,384.91 and approximately $437,775.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00143617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00149142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,696.09 or 1.00214129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.59 or 0.00777634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,797,852 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,323 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

