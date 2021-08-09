FunFair Market Capitalization Achieves $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

