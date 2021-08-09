Furucombo (COMBO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $208,996.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded up 39% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $208,996.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00144192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,415.04 or 0.98627411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.00770234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

