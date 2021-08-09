Fusible Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Fusible has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market cap of $218,957.87 and approximately $520.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00136957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00145845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,256.40 or 0.99958054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.87 or 0.00774961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

