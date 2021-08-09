FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By KeyCorp

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.