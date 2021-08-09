FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,719,736 shares of company stock worth $104,124,755. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.