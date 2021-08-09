FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.18 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

