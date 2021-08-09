FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FATE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $95.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.00.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

