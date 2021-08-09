FY2021 EPS Estimates for PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Raised by Analyst

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PageGroup in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

MPGPF stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

