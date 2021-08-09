FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.14 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

