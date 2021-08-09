FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Issued By Colliers Securities

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for 8X8 in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.34 on Monday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in 8X8 by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

