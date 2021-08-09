FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $11.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAWW. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $72.87 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,303,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

