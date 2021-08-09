FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,918,000 after buying an additional 1,001,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

