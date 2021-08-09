FY2023 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$223.90 million and a PE ratio of 63.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.86.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,742,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,052,670. Insiders have bought 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 over the last three months.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

