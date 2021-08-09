FY2024 EPS Estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OBIIF stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.00. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

