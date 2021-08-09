Gala Hits Market Capitalization of $129.60 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $129.60 million and $761,520.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00828293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00102853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00040678 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

