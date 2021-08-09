Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

GAU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

