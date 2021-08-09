Gems (GEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $581,006.46

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 126.1% higher against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $581,006.46 and $52,480.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00820603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

