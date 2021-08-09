GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $208.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $59,946.48 and approximately $208.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,790,733 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.