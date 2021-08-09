Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 181.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,067 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

