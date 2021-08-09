Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Critical Contrast

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.0% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -92.30% -14.34% -10.30% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.68 -$44.01 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group $52.21 million 27.35 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTY Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given GTY Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.