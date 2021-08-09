Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded by Barclays

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.