Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Down 8.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) traded down 8.6% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.09. 4,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 135,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $750.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

