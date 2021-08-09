GoByte Price Tops $0.0497 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. GoByte has a market cap of $476,205.86 and approximately $94.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

