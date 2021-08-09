goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$196.00 at National Bank Financial

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.00.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$180.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$58.16 and a 12 month high of C$186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.0193119 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total transaction of C$1,905,027.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at C$11,326,074.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 over the last 90 days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

