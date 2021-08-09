Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 518,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665,387 shares.The stock last traded at $18.13 and had previously closed at $12.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNOG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 374,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.