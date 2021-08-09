Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.