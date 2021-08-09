Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,565 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 97.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OOMA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OOMA opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $406.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

