Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,028 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProPetro by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $750.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.