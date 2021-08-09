Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $9,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

