Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITAC opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

