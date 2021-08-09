Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 435.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

